Video: Watch Caissie Levy & Eleanor Worthington-Cox Sing 'Maybe' from NEXT TO NORMAL

The critically acclaimed cast of the hit Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its long-awaited UK Premiere at Donmar Warehouse– is getting ready to start performances in London’s West End. The production will begin performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for a strictly limited 14-week season.

Get a sneak with Caissie Levy (Diana Goodman) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Natalie) performing 'Maybe' from the show.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

When the landmark musical debuted on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it “Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.” And Peter Marks of The Washington Post called it “a moving, blisteringly honest, and inordinately powerful new musical stocked with beautiful songs that get to the heart of the story – and simply get to the heart.” Next to Normal went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only 10 musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.