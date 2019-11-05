WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY NAUGHTY PETS Development Reading Will Be Led By Remy Zaken and Soara-Joye Ross

Amas Musical Theatre, (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) presents a developmental reading at the Dare to be Different Festival of Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical, by Wendy Ann Gardner. This new musical based on the popular Naughty Naughty Pets franchise featured on Cartoon Network, with books published by Disney's Hyperion Books for Children features an award-winning cast.

Windywoo began its musical theatre life at NY Musical Festival and has since been developed in two staged readings. Many of those original cast members are returning to reprise their roles.

Remy Zaken who stars as Windywoo has been seen, or heard, on Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen as the Virtual Community Voice and appeared in the original cast of, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway she was featured in Brooklynite and starred in the title role of Freckleface Strawberry. Remy played the iconic role of Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank at the Pittsburgh Theatre, and received the "Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Debut" in A Tree Grows In Brooklyn. In honor of this role, Remy has made a donation to ASPCA.

After closing New York City Center's, Promenade and working on a new Adam Gwon musical, Lucille Lortel Award-winner & Drama Desk nominee, of John Doyle's reimagined Carmen Jones as 'Frankie', Soara-Joye Ross, joins the company and is featured in the role of Ella. Soara-Joye has appeared on Broadway in LES MISERABLES and Dance of the Vampires, Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center, and at Carnegie Hall in Jerry Springer the Opera, she was on the National Tour of The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess and most recently starred as Reno Sweeney in Arena Stage's production of Anything Goes opposite Corbin Blue.

Lulu Picart who will reprise her role as the Furever Home Volunteer received a Lortel Award nomination for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Disenchanted! and was on the First National tour of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, internationally she has appeared in China's production of Madagascar Live! Lulu is Co-host of the comedy podcast and YouTube channel 10k Dollar Day. Creator of a motivational speaking series using the tenets of improvisational comedy and on the faculty of Pace University Performing Arts.

Kathy Searle who will play the role of Princess Vicki is an accomplished film, TV actor and standup comedienne winning three awards at the International Independent Film Awards, Jersey Shore Film Festival, and the Madrid International Film Festival for Best Actress in the feature film "Love In Kilnerry," she was nominated for best actress in the western "Bill Tilghman And The Outlaws". Kathy has appeared in the off-Broadway production of I Want To Destroy You and is co-creator of The Awesome 80s Prom.

Thrilled to be working with such an amazing group of women are award-winning director Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Band In Berlin, Big Apple Circus, Anna Karenina, Legs Diamond), Music Director, Stephanie Bianchi, and Associate Director, Carol Schuberg.

The reading, which is open to the public, takes place as part of Amas Musical Theatre's Dare to Be Different Festival on Nov. 23rd @ 5:00 pm and Nov. 24th, 2019, @ 12:00 & 3:00 pm at the A.R.T/New York Theatres, Mezzanine Theatre, 502 West 53rd Street, NYC.

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical runs approximately 75 minutes, with 14 songs, and is suitable for all ages.

Amas Musical Theatre is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.

For online tickets www.amasmusical.org. All shows presented at the beautiful A.R.T./New York Theatres; Mezzanine Theatre located at 502 West 53rd Street (10th Ave & 53rd St) All phone orders: (212) 563-2565 BOX OFFICE: 1 Hour Before Curtain.

For information on the A.R.T./New York Theatres including directions and accessibility information, please CLICK HERE. Amas gratefully acknowledges the performance space for these productions was subsidized by the A.R.T./New York Theatres Rental Subsidy Fund, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).





