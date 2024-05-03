Video: Alex Hurt Talks Finding His Footing on Broadway in PATRIOTS

Patriots is running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week, talk about an acting dynasty of a family... Alex Hurt is here! He is one of the stars of Patriots now playing at the Barrymore Theatre. His father, Academy Award-winning legend, William Hurt performed Hurly Burly at the Barrymore so things are full circle! What was Alex’s journey to Broadway? Why is this his “proper” Broadway debut? We find out!
Then we talk all about Patriots! The show transferred from the West End with Will Keen and added Michael Stuhlbarg to the cast. Alex talks about being in the rehearsal room, finding his footing in this acting tour de force, and why we need this show right now. This is a chat for artists or people who admire art with an up-and-coming acting force.
The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!
