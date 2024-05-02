LEMPICKA Announces Broadway Closing Date

BrodwayWorld has learned that Lempicka will close on Broadway.
BrodwayWorld has learned that Lempicka will close on Broadway May 19th. The production has struggled to find an audience and has had grosses well below those needed to sustain a Broadway musical of its size.
In a statement, the producers said, “We are so proud of our production, and the family
of artists and artisans who’ve shaped it. Few knew better than Tamara de Lempicka
that art isn’t easy, but always worth the effort.”
Lempicka received Tony Award nominations for Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman (as well as scenic design for Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini) but not the top prize of Best Musical.
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.
The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.
The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography), Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.
