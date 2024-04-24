Photos: The Stars of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Visit The Museum Of Broadway!

Yesterday, The Museum of Broadway welcomed the stars of Merrily We Roll Along, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, following their announcement of the 2024 Awards nominations live from the Museum.

After the program, Daniel and Jonathan were able to catch exhibits featuring artifacts from their former Broadway credits currently on-view at the museum.

Daniel Radcliffe stopped to pose with his iconic suit from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, on display in The Museum of Broadway, while Jonathan Groff visited composer Duncan Sheik’s piano, used in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening.

Check out photos from their visit below!

Photo Credit: Matthew Cubillos / The Museum of Broadway*



