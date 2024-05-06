Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – May 6 to May 12, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday May 6th

7 pm – THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO CELEBRATES “BEAUTIFUL MOONS AGO” at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Lovers of jazz and the Great American Songbook

The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio (Gabrielle Stravelli vocals, Michael Kanan piano, Pat O'Leary bass) celebrates the release of their debut album "Beautiful Moons Ago." With a hard swinging style rooted in jazz tradition coupled with Stravelli's totally modern lyric interpretations, the group brings the American Songbook to life. "Beautiful Moons Ago" features twelve rarely heard gems from jazz and The American Songbook by well-known writers like Jule Styne and Cy Coleman as well as lesser-known writers like Doris Fisher and Clara Edwards. The album was recorded at the legendary Rudy Van Gelder Studio.

Price: Tickets are $30 plus a $20 food and beverage minimum.

9:30 pm – GRACE MCLEAN ALBUM RELEASE at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of powerful singing and breakup albums that “look the loss in the face and make friends with it”

An accomplished performer (currently on Broadway as President Woodrow Wilson in Shaina Taub’s Suffs), McLean’s songwriting has been praised as “Musically complex, dramatically abstract and...intensely intimate in style” by BroadwayWorld. The singer is having a concert tonight to celebrate the release of her new album. The singer says, “The music on this record is a raucous wake for a love well lived and a celebration of the barriers pain breaks down that we might rebuild better, and different.”

(Read a Q&A with Grace about tonight’s show.)

Price: Tickets are $28 (including fees). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Tomorrow, Tuesday May 7th

6 pm – BENEFIT FOR HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA at the Triad Theater

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone interested in a cabaret star-studded benefit for East Hampton’s LTV Studios

LTV Studios in East Hampton hosts a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists, including Karen Akers, Mark Nadler, KT Sullivan, Christine Andreas & Marty Silvestri, Liz Larsen & Sal Viviano, Tovah Feldshuh, Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, Mark Singer & Darcy Dunn, Anna Bergman, Alex Rybeck, and more still to be announced - many of whom will make a special advance appearance at The Triad in a musical salute to launch this new series.

(Read a Q&A with the producers of this show.)

Price: Tickets are $75 plus a $10 fee. There is also a two drink minimum.

7:30 pm – BACK TO BEFORE: THE MUSIC OF LYNN AHRENS AND STEPHEN FLAHERTY at AMC Theatre

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of the music of Ahrens & Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia, Seussical, Once on This Island)

On May 7th at 7:30pm, Back to Before: The Songs of Ahrens and Flaherty will shine a spotlight on the acclaimed songwriting team who gave the world Ragtime, Seussical, Once on this Island, Anastasia, A Man of No Importance, and countless others.

Charles Kirsch, host of Backstage Babble podcast, will direct with award winning music director Michael Lavine at the keys.

Price: Tickets are $50

Tuesday May 7 to Thursday May 9th

7 pm – MELISSA ERRICO: SONDHEIM IN THE CITY VINYL RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of superb singing, reimagined Sondheim, and the city of New York

Sondheim In the City, cabaret star Melissa Errico’s new album, is “the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life.” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is ‘a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.’”

(Read a Q&A with Errico about the concert and album.)

Price: Tickets start at $62 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thursday May 9

7:30 pm – AN EVENING WITH JASON ROBERT BROWN at 92NY

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Jason Robert Brown (Parade, 13, The Last Five Years and more) who want to take a deep dive into his lyric writing

Brown, whose The Connector just finished an Off-Broadway run, is renowned for his songs and scores for Broadway’s Parade (recently in a hit revival), The Bridges of Madison County, Mr. Saturday Night, The Last Five Years, and other acclaimed and influential musicals over the past 30 years. His songs including “Stars and the Moon,” “Someone to Fall Back On,” and “All Things in Time,” have become American Songbook classics, performed and recorded by artists from Audra McDonald to Ariana Grande. Brown will perform these and more himself, all in the engaging style that has made him a sensation in NYC clubs. And he illuminates his songs with the kind of stories that are at the heart of Lyrics & Lyricists – the ones no one can tell like their creator. Don’t miss this special event with one of musical theater’s leading talents.

Price: Tickets start at $45

Thursday May 9th and Friday May 10th

7 pm – TANYA MOBERLY: I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS PART I and II at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone interested in a show honoring New York songwriters

This Thursday and Friday (May 9th and 10th) at 7 pm, award winning singer/producer/director Tanya Moberly will be celebrating her album release with live shows at Don't Tell Mama, the historic nightclub where she recorded the albums last year. Moberly’s live double album, I LOVE NEW YORK SONGWRITERS PART I and PART II, is a curated collection of 45 songs by NYC writers Tanya has met through her work as a singer and producer. These include Jeff Blumenkrantz, Francesca Blumenthal, Tim Di Pasqua, Richie Eisenberg, Dan Furman, David Hajdu, AC Haley, Ritt Henn, Bobbie Horowitz, Nicholas Levin, Steven Lutvak, Bob McDowell, Mary Liz McNamara, Tanya Moberly, Jill Sobule & Bill Zeffiro.

(Read a Q&A with Moberly about the shows and album.)

Price: $20 Cover Charge (Includes a CD/Digital Download) and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Friday May 10th

9:30 pm – ROBBIE ROZELLE: CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of razor-sharp comedy, excellent singing and “carefully curated chaos”

“Seven years after making his cabaret debut with the sold-out hit show Songs From Inside My Locker, celebrated entertainer Robbie Rozelle returns to the scene of the crime with an all-new show. Contractually Obligated is an all-new evening of carefully curated chaos. Unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, special guests and his band The Two Drink Minimum (led by long-time musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka) on the famed nightclub, the award-winning performer is “a cabaret train that won’t be stopped” (BroadwayWorld). One part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller, you don’t want to miss this brand-new evening that Robbie is contractually obligated to deliver.”

Price: $34.50 - $45.50 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Comments