Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado Will Lead TICK, TICK…BOOM! at The Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse will kick off their 97th summer season in June with the musical tick, tick…Boom! written by Rent’s Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson. Directed by recently-appointed Artistic Director Eric Rosen in his inaugural season, tick tick…Boom! will feature Broadway stars Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado in this semi-autobiographical rock musical. tick, tick…Boom! runs June 5 to June 15 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA where Broadway goes to summer since 1927.

Written by Jonathan Larson, the Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, tick, tick…Boom! explores the choices we face and what comes from holding out for your dream. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda recently directed a film version of tick, tick…Boom!, starring Andrew Garfield. Rosen first directed this production at Bucks County Playhouse in 2023, another of the original summer theaters.

“I fell in love with Larson’s show because it speaks to the hunger and passion I felt in the beginning of my career,” said Eric Rosen. “The show was a huge hit with audiences and critics at the Bucks County Playhouse, and as soon as I knew I’d be coming to the Cape Playhouse, I invited Andy Mientus and Krystina Alabado and the whole creative team to take another step on this journey. Two new members of our production, the wonderful actor Larry Owens and the esteemed music director Andy Roninson, have their own special connection to this show--each is a recipient of the prestigious Jonathan Larson Award, a prestigious prize which recognizes the spark of talent in emerging artists. It’s fitting and beautiful to have them join our company as we celebrate Larson’s history and legacy in this show.”

Rosen continued, “One of the stories in tick, tick…Boom! is about Susan, Jonathan’s girlfriend, wanting to move to the Cape. Another is about a childhood friendship formed on the shore in Hyannisport. I didn’t know then that the Larson family spent their summers on the Cape – a full circle realization of how perfect it is to share this show this season.”

The musical features choreography by Paul McGill; musical direction by Andy Roninson scenic design by Jack Magaw; costume design by Devario Simmons; lighting design by Paul Miller; sound design by Jeff Sherwood; video design by Stivo Arnoczy; and production stage manager Peter Wolf.



tick, tick…Boom! opens on June 5 and runs to June 15. First-week showtimes are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM. Showtimes for the second week are Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday and Thursday matinees at 2:00 PM. (Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.) Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com.