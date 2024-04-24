Photos: MARY JANE Celebrates Opening Night at After Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night after party below!

Directed by Anne Kaufman, Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton(Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas