Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Talk Olivier Awards Opening on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hannah Waddingham stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening to discuss her role in the film The Fall Guy and other projects.

To kick off the conversation, Fallon complimented her on hosting the Olivier Awards in April, particularly praising the opening number where the actress performed Anything Goes.

"I kind of picked a fight about the opening," she told Fallon.

After receiving the music, she worked with her pianist Joe Stillgoe to add some new lyrics to the Cole Porter classic in an effort to "set the tone for the whole night to not be stuffy."

"I put my hands on the music and went 'Right.' And he went, 'Oh, God.' He said it was literally like I pulled a pin out and chucked a grenade in 10 days before."

"I picked a fight and it was worth it," she concluded.

Watch the interview here!

Hannah Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of The Witch in The Wizard of Oz (opposite Michael Crawford and Danielle Hope), Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre). She has been twice nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical (in 2007 for Spamalot and in 2010 for A Little Night Music).