Photos: PATRIOTS Company Celebrates Opening Night

Michael Stuhlbarg is back on Broadway in Patriots, the timely new play by Peter Morgan, and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold. The production officially opened earlier this week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration. Check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (Broadway: The Pillowman; Film: A Serious Man, Call Me by Your Name; Television: “Boardwalk Empire”) returns to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen makes his Broadway debut, recreating his mesmerizing Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon (Evening Standard Award nominee for the Almeida’s Albion) also makes his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.

