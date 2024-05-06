Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles & More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



America’s national night of remembrance, PBS’ NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, returns live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a special 35th anniversary broadcast.

A tradition unlike anything else on television, the 90-minute broadcast honors the service of our men and women in uniform, military families and all those who have given their lives for our country through a unique blend of dramatic storytelling and uplifting music. Hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise, both steadfast champions of veterans’ causes and active service members, the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air on PBS and stream nationwide HERE and YouTube on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.

“For 35 years, our mission has been to bring the country together to remember the fallen, commemorate the real meaning of the holiday, and pay tribute to generations of our American heroes and their families,” said Executive Producer Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts. “It is an honor to share this annual tradition of remembrance, healing and community at the U.S. Capitol.”

The 2024 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will feature the following segments:

World War II Tribute

Featuring Academy Award nominee, and Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, Tony and Olivier Award winner Bryan Cranston (ARGYLLE, BREAKING BAD, MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE).

A salute to the millions of Americans who served the nation in World War II in uniform and on the home front. On the 80th anniversary of 1944, a pivotal year in the war, the tribute will commemorate hard fought battles in the Pacific and European theaters that secured the allied path to victory. As part of this special segment, the concert will share the story of U.S. Army Veteran John T. “Jack” Moran, a soldier in the Battle of the Bulge, and his remembrance of friends who fought alongside him to save the world from tyranny. Members of this Greatest Generation will be honored on stage at the United States Capitol.

Gold Star Families Remembrance

With Emmy-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor and director BD Wong (LAW & ORDER:SVU, JURASSIC PARK franchise).

The concert will remember our fallen heroes and Gold Star families with the story of Vietnam Veteran and Gold Star Father Allen Hoe, who followed generations of his proud warrior family into military service. Hoe’s two sons continued the family legacy serving honorably in the U.S. Army, and First Lieutenant Nainoa K. Hoe was tragically killed in combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom. This is a story of honor and remembrance, the search for peace after his son’s death, and a chance meeting at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Honoring a Generation’s Service

With Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated actress Jena Malone (LOVE LIES BLEEDING, THE HUNGER GAMES).

Following 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the concert will explore the challenges faced by a generation of wounded, ill and injured veterans who carry visible and invisible wounds of war through the moving story of U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and amputee Kirstie Ennis, an inspiring adaptive athlete who carries with her the memory of her fallen brothers and sisters in arms. The concert will share her journey after a life-changing injury on deployment, and her mission to bring awareness and encourage others to reach out for help.

This inspiring night of remembrance will also feature performances by: Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; ACM Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling country music icon Gary LeVox of RASCAL FLATTS; eleven-time Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson, who served eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve; Tony Award-nominated star of stage and screen Mary McCormack (HEELS, WEST WING); Tony Award-winning Broadway and TV star Ruthie Ann Miles (SWEENEY TODD, THE KING AND I, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE); Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and TV star Patina Miller (THE HUNGER GAMES, MADAM SECRETARY, POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN); and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly, celebrating fifteen seasons with the concert.

In tribute to all the members of our armed forces, the annual audience favorite Salute to Services features the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams. Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs on PBS Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and YouTube and available as Video on Demand, May 26 to June 9, 2024.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation’s leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS’s highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America’s most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festivals TV and Film Award, the Telly Award, and the Writers Guild of America, among others.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television’s most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, and more.