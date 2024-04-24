Up on the Marquee: ILLINOISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Wednesday April 24, Illinoise moves to Broadway direct from two critically acclaimed sold-out productions at the Park Avenue Armory and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic arrives with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Broadway reviews will be embargoed to Friday, April 26 at 1pm ET. There will be a company celebration scheduled for a later date.

A company of performers brings the original story to life, set to the entirety of Sufjan Stevens’ album with new arrangements by composer, pianist, and frequent Stevens collaborator Timo Andres, ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics, performed by a live band and vocalists.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski