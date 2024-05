Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs 'Stars and the Moon' at MISCAST24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The best of Broadway was miscast by MCC earlier this week! Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

This year's event was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and honored Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

Check out a video of Mykal Kilgore performing "Stars and the Moon" here!

Other performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), Gavin Creel (Mamma Mia! medley).

The Miscast24 Digital Broadcast premiered on Monday April 29 at 7pm ET and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024. The digital broadcast is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked and will feature the full gala performance from the April 15 live event, as well as a selection of performances from the #MCCMISCASTME submissions.