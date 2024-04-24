Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Celebrate Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on opening night below!

Read the reviews for Mary Jane here!

Directed by Anne Kaufman, Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton(Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas