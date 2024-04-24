Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Celebrate Opening Night

Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows!
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on opening night below!
Directed by Anne Kaufman, Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?
The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton(Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Brenda Wehle, Rachel McAdams and April Matthis
Lily Santiago, Brenda Wehle, Rachel McAdams, April Matthis and Susan Pourfar
Lily Santiago, Brenda Wehle, Rachel McAdams, April Matthis, and Susan Pourfar
Anne Kauffman, Lynne Meadow and Amy Herzog
Anne Kauffman, Lynne Meadow and Amy Herzog
April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Rachel McAdams, Brenda Wehle and Lily Santiago
Megumi Nakamura, Susanna Guzman, April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams, Lily Santiago, Katya Campbell and Brenda Wehle
Megumi Nakamura, Katya Campbell and Susanna Guzman
Megumi Nakamura, Katya Campbell and Susanna Guzman
Lynne Meadow and Rachel McAdams
Megumi Nakamura
Megumi Nakamura
Susanna Guzman
Susanna Guzman
Megumi Nakamura, Susanna Guzman, April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams, Lily Santiago, Katya Campbell and Brenda Wehle
Signage for "Mary Jane" at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
