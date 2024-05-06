Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Talk WICKED At the 2024 Met Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo and pop star Ariana Grande, the stars of the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, are in attendance at tonight's Met Gala.

While climbing the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the two stopped for a chat about their experiences working on the high-profile adaptation.

Chatting with Variety, Grande recalled some favorite memories from the set.

“My first day on set for ‘Wicked’ was the most emotional day of my life,” she said. “All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia [Erivo] and Jon [Chu] and crying. And [Jon] saying, ‘Welcome to “Wicked.”‘”

Ariana went on to praise her co-star, whom she described as a "sister," saying, “She humanizes [Elphaba] in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life...Her eyes, her hands, it’s otherworldly.”

Erivo returned the compliment saying, “She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her. You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth.”

Read the full story at Variety.

About WICKED

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The leading cast of the film also includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.

Watch the teaser here: