Video: Watch the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Perform 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth'

Water for Elephants is currently running at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.
Watch Paul Alexander Nolan and the cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS perform 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth' in the video here.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.
The production stars Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, and Wade McCollum and features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.
