LIFE OF PI, THE KITE RUNNER & More Set for Everyman Theatre Cheltenham's Full 2024 Season

Get your diaries out and get booking! The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has released their newest brochure, unveiling the exciting line up of shows and performances audiences can look forward to throughout 2024 and heading into 2025.

Previous announcements have given us a glimpse of what we can expect this summer, with West End favourites visiting Cheltenham from May through to August.

Kicking off the season with a bang is Alfred Hitchcock's classic spy thriller, The 39 Steps, (21st - 25th May). This fast-paced comedy, boasts a cast of four versatile actors, including The Crown's Tom Byrne, who portray 139 roles in an exhilarating 100-minute journey of non-stop action and laughter.

As we head into June, prepare to be transported to the enchanting world of Life of Pi (11th-15th June), winner of five Olivier Awards and renowned worldwide for its breathtaking visuals and puppetry.

July brings a smorgasbord of entertainment for every taste. From Khaled Hosseini's powerful international bestselling novel The Kite Runner (2nd - 6th July) to the West end musical about notorious duo Bonnie & Clyde (9th - 13th July), and the interactive whodunnit ,Cluedo 2 (16th - 20th July) which will see everybody's favourite murder mystery boardgame come to life. Families can enjoy the hilarious antics of David Walliams' Awful Auntie at the beginning of the school holidays (25th - 27th July) while music lovers who missed out on Eras tour tickets, won't want to miss out on the Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience (30th July).

August will see the Everyman Theatre come alive as musical classics such as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Chris Superstar comes to Cheltenham on its UK tour (5th - 10th August), along with the toe-tapping 60s rhythms of Hairspray, which returns to the theatre after previous sold out runs(13th - 17th August).

Laugh until your sides ache this September, which a selection of classic comedies, including Alan Ayckbourn's hysterical Table Manners (4th - 7th September) and the madcap escapades of a group of travelling actorsin Dial M for Mayhem (11th - 14th September). The Everyman Theatre will also join forces with The Barn Theatre Cirencester to bring the famous tragicomedy Stones In His Pockets to Cheltenham, which follows the story of a rural town in Ireland where many of the townspeople are extras in a Hollywood film (17th - 21stSeptember). Then prepare for an emotional journey with Alan Bennet's brilliant modern classic The History Boys (24th - 28th September), which celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Fall into October with the haunting romance of nineties classic Ghost The Musical (1st - 5th October), along with the premiere of Here You Come Again, the brand new Dolly Parton musical comedy, which features all of the singer's biggest hits, and comes to Cheltenham ahead of its West End transfer (15th - 19th October).

A series of inspirational tales will also take to the stage as Floella Benjamin's Coming To England, a family-focused tale of emigrating to England as a child (8th - 12th October), and Sebastian Faulks' mesmerising tale of love and courage during the Great War, Birdsong, comes to Cheltenham on a 30th anniversary tour (21st - 26th October).

November is set to sparkle with the return of classic ballets Swan Lake (14th - 15th November) and The Nutcracker (16th November) by The Imperial Ballet and Opera House. Finally the theatre will go full force into festivities as it's popular pantomime season commences, with this year's outing telling the rollicking adventure of Aladdin, featuring the beloved Tweedy (29th November 2024- 12th January 2025).

The magic doesn't stop there as three massive productions have been announced for 2025, including international multi-award-winning musical, Chicago (20th-25th January), Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express (29th April - 3rd May) and the first ever UK tour of musical theatre phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen (6th - 10th May)

The Everyman Theatre's new brochure is available to view online at https://issuu.com/everymanchelt/docs/che_bro_may24_book_digital_final_copy?fr=sY2RlZjY1MjgyMDA

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of world-class performances at the Everyman Theatre. Book your tickets now to secure the best seats in the house!

Visit the Everyman Theatre's website: https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk or call the Box Office on 01242 572573 to book tickets.

Become a Priority Access Member: Unlock exclusive benefits with Everyman Theatre's Priority Access Membership for just £45 per year. Enjoy advance booking on productions and save up to £3 on each ticket.

