Social: WICKED Stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele And More Hit the 2024 Met Gala!

Also in attendance at tonight's event are Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, Lily James, Cole Escola, Colman Domingo and more!

By: May. 06, 2024
It's the first Monday in May and the stars are stepping out once more for this year's Met Gala to benefit the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Broadway's best was in attendance this evening with numerous stage stars making appearances including WICKED film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele, Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, theatre owner Jordan Roth, breakout star Cole Escola and more!

The theme of this year's gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,”

Hit the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with all your faves in our social roundup here!

Sarah Jessica Parker

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Jordan Roth

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth)

Lea Michele

Lily James

Mike Faist

Colman Domingo

Jonathan Groff

Derek McLane

Cole Escola

Alex Sharpe

Michael Arden

Baz Luhrmann

Morgan Spector

Alex Edelman

J. Harrison Ghee

Eddie Redmayne

Elle Fanning

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo


