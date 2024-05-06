Social: WICKED Stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele And More Hit the 2024 Met Gala!

Also in attendance at tonight's event are Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, Lily James, Cole Escola, Colman Domingo and more!
It's the first Monday in May and the stars are stepping out once more for this year's Met Gala to benefit the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Broadway's best was in attendance this evening with numerous stage stars making appearances including WICKED film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele, Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, theatre owner Jordan Roth, breakout star Cole Escola and more!
The theme of this year's gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,”
Hit the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with all your faves in our social roundup here!
Jonathan Groff #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UQ80A8OOZJ— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Derek McLane #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pHtTXzovV6— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Cole Escola #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iaCzrtamnX— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Alex Sharp #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/opbXw1Eft2— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Michael Arden #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pxAJqdFQy4— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin #MetGala2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ro3MIuBbQm— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Morgan Spector #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/qhL9rigYx4— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Alex Edelman #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/214O5MiWUI— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
J. Harrison Ghee #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/tRy1I6h9Vc— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/60iDgmpdVc— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Elle Fanning #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/UUePxpUUVR— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/FDcvkYCTG6— THE FASHION RESOURCE (@FashionRsource) May 6, 2024
