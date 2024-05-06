Social: WICKED Stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele And More Hit the 2024 Met Gala!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's the first Monday in May and the stars are stepping out once more for this year's Met Gala to benefit the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Broadway's best was in attendance this evening with numerous stage stars making appearances including WICKED film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lea Michele, Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff, theatre owner Jordan Roth, breakout star Cole Escola and more!

The theme of this year's gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,”

Hit the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with all your faves in our social roundup here!