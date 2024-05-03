Interview: Daniel Emmet of AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE at State Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Daniel Emmet

Photo by Amy Handegard

Daniel Emmet, a renowned singer and Las Vegas headliner, rose to prominence as a finalist on America's Got Talent. Presently, he is captivating audiences on tour alongside David Foster in the spellbinding 'An Evening with David Foster.'

In an exclusive chat, we delve into Daniel Emmet's musical journey and his exhilarating role in the tour.

What inspired you to sing? Who were your musical influences?

Many of my musical influences are, of course, the artists that David Foster has produced -- Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Celine, all those powerhouse voices delivering great songs and great lyrics that could reach through the stereo or screen and cut right to the heart -- experiencing those artists, whether live or recorded, is what inspired me to give this crazy business a shot. In addition, I know it's a cliché, but I love all genres of music, and if you ever happen to be with me on a road trip, you'll experience that playlist whiplash, bouncing around from The Beatles, to Aerosmith, to Pavarotti, to Elvis, and so on around the musical spectrum.

How has it been touring with Kathrine McPhee and David Foster?

It's a blast! Touring night after night with two of the most talented and kindest people, 16x Grammy AWARD winning producer, David Foster, and one of the greatest voices of stage and screen of our generation, Katharine McPhee, is an opportunity I will always be grateful for. Performing on their stage with the two of them (and their industry leading musicians Boh Cooper on keys, Keith Nelson on bass, and John Robinson on drums) has allowed me the chance to grow in my own artistry just from being in their orbit, and to learn from their wealth of experience and sheer command of the stage.

What is your top favorite song that you sing in the concert?

That's a tough question, because in this show, I have the opportunity to sing in many different styles and genres, but if I had to choose just one song, it would be "The Prayer" -- that song has always been close to my heart, and it is a moment in this show where we are all out on stage together, having that shared experience of making live music.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance?

Something that is unique about being a performing artist is how as you step on stage, you can form a genuine connection with perfect strangers in a matter of minutes, allowing those attending your show the chance to step away from whatever stress or strife they are going through in their day. I hope that as the audience leaves the show, that they continue to feel that genuine connection, those emotions that you have shared together, and that they feel that they got to know you, the real you, not just your talents.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Were you able to check out any places while you were here?

I have been to Minneapolis before, unfortunately, with our schedule on this tour, there wasn't time for sightseeing during our day in Minneapolis, but I can't wait to come back again very soon and take in more of your beautiful city!

Thank you Daniel for your time!

To follow more of Daniel Emmet, please visit his website here.

For more ticket and show information for An Evening with David Foster, please click the ticket link button below.