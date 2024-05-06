MCC Theater's MISCAST24 Digital Broadcast Extended Through Mid May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year's Miscast event, which was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, is now availble to watch online through Sunday, May 12! The Broadcast was originally available through May 5.

Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), Gavin Creel (Mamma Mia! medley) and more.

Check out performances of Mykal Kilgore performing "Stars and the Moon" HERE, Lauren Patten performing "One Song Glory" HERE, and Arielle Jacobs performing "Why God Why?" HERE.