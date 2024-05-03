Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors has found its next leads! Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) and stage and film star Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) will star as Audrey and Seymour in the off-Broadway revival, beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Hyland and Feldman will star opposite Tony Award Nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Peter & The Starcatcher), who joins the company on May 14, and James Carpinello, who continues in the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Sarah Hyland, renowned for her iconic portrayal of 'Haley Dunphy' in the critically acclaimed series "Modern Family," has led a multifaceted career that spans across film, television, and theater. She made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as Jackie Bouvier and was most recently seen on the stage in the 2014 production of HAIR at the Hollywood Bowl. Her screen credits include notable roles in ABC’s “Annie” and “Dirty Dancing” remakes, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, Struck by Lightning, and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Hyland is also the co-founder and creative director of the chocolate supplement brand SOURSE.

Andrew Barth Feldman is a multi-talented actor, singer, and musician, well known for his Broadway role as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, following his win of the 2018 National High School Musical Theater Award (The Jimmy Award). He was most recently seen as the breakout star of the comedy No Hard Feelings alongside Jennifer Lawrence; starred in Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide To Love and the Disney+ hit show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”. Andrew will next be seen in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Sony feature SNL 1975.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming these great talents back to the New York theatre stage,” said producer Tom Kirdahy. “All of America has been charmed by Sarah through their TV screens, and she is an even more brilliant theatre performer, so we cannot wait for audiences to experience her talent live. And having Andrew, a beloved staple of the Broadway community, step into Seymour’s iconic shoes is such a joy – this is a duo not to be missed!”

Hyland, Feldman, Del Aguila, and Carpinello are joined in the cast by Aaron Arnell Harrington (Gun & Powder) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, and Christine Wanda. Jinkx Monsoon and Corbin Bleu play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, May 26. Major Attaway takes over the role of ‘Audrey II’ on July 8.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS design team features Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Sara Sahin.

