Photo Exclusive: First Look at Pascale Roger-McKeever In FINGERS & SPOONS At the SoHo Playhouse In NYC

See exclusive first look photos of Pascale Roger-McKeever In FINGERS & SPOONS at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC. See photos from the production below.

This provocative one-woman show takes audiences on a happily horny journey that deflates societal fallacies and embraces the uncomfortable truths we all face. With its unique concept and daring exploration of shame, Fingers & Spoons promises to challenge and entertain audiences of all backgrounds.

Written and performed by Pascale Roger-McKeever and directed by Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton, Fingers Spoons delves into the world of open marriage and the unexpected twists and turns that come with it. The play fearlessly exposes the vulnerabilities we all experience when it comes to our sexuality, turning traditional notions of self-empowerment on their head. With an honest approach, Fingers & Spoons aims to break down barriers and start conversations about the complexities of human desire.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Varner



Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

Pascale Roger-McKeever

