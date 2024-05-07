European Union Youth Orchestra Coems to Bozar This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A one-hour concert, performed by young people, for young people! The European Union Youth Orchestra is a committed orchestra, designed to celebrate the diversity and talent of young musicians from the 27 countries of the European Union.

On the occasion of the Belgian Presidency of the European Union, Bozar, together with its partners at the Concertgebouw in Bruges and the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Charleroi, is organising a Belgian tour of this inspiring orchestra.

On the theme of democracy, there will be three separate programmes in the three cities, based on three winners of the Queen Elisabeth Competition. In Brussels, Timothy Chooi will perform Beethoven's Violin Concerto, accompanied by a Bozar commision by the Belgian Annelies Van Parys and Ravel's Bolero.

European Union Youth Orchestra

Alexandre Bloch - conductor

Timothy Chooi - violin

