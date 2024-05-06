Christiane Noll, Jessica Phillips & More to Celebrate Mother's Day at Broadway in the Park Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SOMA Stage will present the return of Broadway in the Park on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12th at 4:30pm. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ, just a 35-minute train ride from NYC.

South Orange and Maplewood (or, SOMA) has an abundance of Broadway community members from actors and directors to writers and musicians. SOMA Stage was formed by Dana Spialter in order to provide the local professional theater artists with a creative home in their backyard and allow the entire community to support and enjoy the talent of their neighbors. In addition to offering concerts and masterclasses, the company has a primary focus on supporting and developing new works through the SOMA backStage Reading Series presented each Spring (this year taking place May 31-June 2).

“Each year we are overwhelmed by the incredible turn out and are so excited to present our special Mother’s Day Edition of Broadway in the Park this year, the biggest celebration of Broadway in North Jersey,” says Producing Artistic Director and Founder Dana Spialter. She continues, “The Broadway talent in SOMA is like none other and we can’t wait for you to see these incredible Broadway Moms come together to sing songs about motherhood on this special day”.

All of the performers for the concert are local to the SOMA area. The full cast includes: Carol Angeli (Here Lies Love), Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods), Leah Horowitz (Follies), Stephanie Martignetti (Tina), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen), Catherine Porter (Next to Normal), Julie Reiber (Jagged Little Pill), and Elena Shaddow (Bridges of Madison County). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.

EVENT DETAILS

SOMA Stage’s Broadway in the Park concert will be presented in partnership with Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free town event on Sunday, May 12th (Mother’s Day) at 4:30pm at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at The Woodland in Maplewood.

There is a suggested donation of $15 per person which will go directly to future programming presented by SOMA Stage.

Broadway in the Park: Mother’s Day Edition is sponsored by The Pollock Properties Group – Keller Williams with Little Apple Arts, Lumie Salon, Marigold Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, and Studio 509. Sponsors are all local, mom-owned businesses.

More information about SOMA Stage can be found on the website: www.somastage.org.