Primary Trust played Off-Broadway May through July 2023.

By: May. 06, 2024
Eboni Booth's PRIMARY TRUST Wins 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama
Eboni Booth's Primary Trust, which played Off-Broadway May through July 2023, has won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. 

Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is encouraged by a quirky waiter to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. 

The Off-Broadway production, directed by Knud Adams, starred Eric Berryman as “Bert,” Emmy winner William Jackson Harper as “Kenneth,” Obie winner April Matthis as “Wally's Waiter & others,” Jay O. Sanders as “Clay & others,” and Luke Wygodny as “musician.”

Additional 2024 arts Putlizer Prize recipients included: 

Fiction

Night Watch, by Jayne Anne Phillips (Knopf)

History

No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era, by Jacqueline Jones (Basic Books)

Biography

King: A Life, by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

and Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom, by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

Memoir or Autobiography

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice, by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth)

Poetry

Tripas: Poems, by Brandon Som (Georgia Review Books)

General Nonfiction

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy, by Nathan Thrall (Metropolitan Books)

See the full list of winners HERE

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


