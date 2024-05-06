Eboni Booth's PRIMARY TRUST Wins 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eboni Booth's Primary Trust, which played Off-Broadway May through July 2023, has won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is encouraged by a quirky waiter to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results.

The Off-Broadway production, directed by Knud Adams, starred Eric Berryman as “Bert,” Emmy winner William Jackson Harper as “Kenneth,” Obie winner April Matthis as “Wally's Waiter & others,” Jay O. Sanders as “Clay & others,” and Luke Wygodny as “musician.”

Additional 2024 arts Putlizer Prize recipients included:

Fiction

Night Watch, by Jayne Anne Phillips (Knopf)

History

No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era, by Jacqueline Jones (Basic Books)

Biography

King: A Life, by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

and Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom, by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

Memoir or Autobiography

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice, by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth)

Poetry

Tripas: Poems, by Brandon Som (Georgia Review Books)

General Nonfiction

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy, by Nathan Thrall (Metropolitan Books)

See the full list of winners HERE.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus