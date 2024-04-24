Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MARY JANE

Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, officially opened on April 23.
Mary Jane, led by Rachel McAdams, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, officially opened on Broadway last night, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Directed by Anne Kaufman, Mary Jane is the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?
The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton(Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Chiké Okonkwo
Brandon J. Dirden and Crystal A. Dickinson
Lucas Hnath and Guest
Amy Herzog and daughter Josephine Gold
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Trey Santiago
Adriane Lenox and Brittany Bradford
Michael Greif and Shon Keane
John Carroll Lynch
Brian d'Arcy James and Jennifer Prescott
Nick Westrate and Billy Carter
Chris Jennings and Lynne Meadow
Jeremy Shamos and Nina Hellman
Mimi Lieber and Daniel J. Sullivan
Jonathan Groff and Katie McCarty
Mark Brokaw, Anne Kauffman and Guest
Patricia Kalember and Rebecca Gerroll
Ben Levi Ross and Martyna Majok
Kenny Leon and Rahiv Joseph
Katherine Shindle
Zoe Winters and Miriam Silverman
Victoria Pedretti and Alan Trong
Natalie Gold and Graham Campbell
Rosie DiVincenzo, Stephen M. Kaus, Lynne Meadow and Debra Waxman
