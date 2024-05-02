Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway in THE ROOMMATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will return to Broadway this year! The pair will star in the new comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien, and will begin performances on Thursday, August 29, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre (222 W. 45th Street).

LuPone, who famously stated that she gave up her Equity card in 2022, will return to Broadway after most recently appearing in the 2020 revival of Company. Farrow was last seen on the Broadway stage in 2014 in Love Letters.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theroommatebway.com.

Producer Harper commented, "The excitement for me, aside from bringing together these two legends back to the stage, is the chance to introduce Broadway audiences to the remarkable talents of Jen Silverman. Without a doubt, Jen is one of the most important emerging voices of this generation. Audiences are going to be surprised and delighted when they see what we have in store for them.



Farrow commented, “The Roommate is funny, quirky and brilliantly written, and when I learned that Patti LuPone was interested in doing it, how could I resist? She is, of course, a Broadway icon without parallel and we have been friends for decades. It is exciting to be returning to Broadway.”

LuPone said, “It’s always a big decision to return to the stage, and I certainly had no intention of being back on Broadway so fast. But when I read the play and heard Mia was attached, it became the easiest decision of my life. I’ve always been a fan of Mia’s work and she is a treasured friend. We’re going to have a blast.”

About The Roommate

In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.

Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone was most recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Company, which began performances in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is currently on tour with her latest concert, A Life in Notes.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 production of Gypsy and Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her New York stage credits also include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nomination). London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center. Her film credits include Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid opposite Joaquin Phoenix, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel’s “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

About Mia Farrow

Farrow first gained notice for her role as Allison MacKenzie in the television soap opera Peyton Place and gained further recognition for her subsequent short-lived marriage to Frank Sinatra. An early film role, as Rosemary in Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby (1968), saw her nominated for a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She went on to appear in several films throughout the 1970s, such as Follow Me! (1972), The Great Gatsby(1974), and Death on the Nile (1978). Her younger sister is Prudence Farrow.

Farrow was in a relationship with actor-director Woody Allen from 1980 to 1992 and appeared in thirteen of his fourteen films over that period, beginning with A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy (1982). She received numerous critical accolades for her performances in several Allen films, including Golden Globe Award nominations for Broadway Danny Rose (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), and Alice (1990). She also acted in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989), and Husbands and Wives(1992). In 1992, Farrow publicly accused Allen of sexually abusing their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Allen was never charged with a crime and has vigorously denied the allegation. These claims received significant renewed public attention in 2013 after Dylan recounted the alleged assault in an interview that year.

Since the 2000s, Farrow has made occasional appearances on television, including a recurring role on Third Watch (2001–2003). She has also had supporting parts in such films as The Omen (2006), Be Kind Rewind (2008), and Dark Horse (2011) as well as the Netflix series The Watcher (2022). Farrow is also known for her extensive work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is involved in humanitarian activities in Darfur, Chad, and the Central African Republic. In 2008, Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world.

