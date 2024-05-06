Feature: First Look at God's Love We Deliver's New Music Vid ft Bonnie Milligan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today is charity God’s Love We Deliver's 39th birthday. To celebrate, they put together a brand new music video, "Delivering Love," an homage to "Seasons of Love" from RENT. This video is a creative collaboration between God’s Love We Deliver and Tony Award Winner Bonnie Milligan, along with Broadway/screen stars Arielle Jacobs, Bradley Gibson, and Zachary Noah Piser that aims to raise awareness for God’s Love and to highlight the dedication of their volunteers and supporters who make an incredible impact.

The mission of God’s Love We Deliver is "to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition." They prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves. They also provide illness-specific nutrition education and counseling to their clients, families, care providers and other service organizations."

Bonnie Milligan, Tony award-winner for Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, said, “It was such a joy to come together and create 'Delivering Love.' As an avid supporter of God's Love, I have seen the remarkable impact of this organization and the dedication of its volunteers. Mirroring the song "Seasons of Love" from RENT felt like a natural fit—not only is it a cherished musical, but it deeply resonates with New York City's story, much like God's Love. God’s Love’s message is meant to be sung loud and clear for everyone to hear!”

Follow God's Love We Deliver on Instagram @GodsLoveNYC. You can see the video on their Instagram page here.

Learn more about how to support them on their website.

Header photo credit: God's Love We Deliver

Comments