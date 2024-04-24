Photos: CABARET Cast Serves Double the Red Carpet Looks on Opening Weekend

Cabaret is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.
|
What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be walking a red carpet? The company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club did just that (twice!) over the weekend. Rebecca Frecknall's production celebrated not one, but two opening nights at the August Wilson Theatre and you can check out photos of all of the best fashions from both nights below!
Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as 'Sally Bowles', Bebe Neuwirth as 'Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’
Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Gayle Rankin and Bebe Neuwirth
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin
Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth and Eddie Redmayne
Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz
Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz
Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz
The Ensemble of "Cabaret"
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
ATG Executive Producer Adam Speers
ATG Executive Producer Adam Speers
Signage for "Cabaret"
