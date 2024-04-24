Photos: CABARET Cast Serves Double the Red Carpet Looks on Opening Weekend

Cabaret is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

By: Apr. 24, 2024
What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be walking a red carpet? The company of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club did just that (twice!) over the weekend. Rebecca Frecknall's production celebrated not one, but two opening nights at the August Wilson Theatre and you can check out photos of all of the best fashions from both nights below!

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as 'Sally Bowles', Bebe Neuwirth as 'Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Henry Gottfried

Henry Gottfried

Natascia Diaz

Natascia Diaz

Natascia Diaz

Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato Blankson-Wood

Gayle Rankin and Bebe Neuwirth

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Ato Blankson-Wood

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin

Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth and Eddie Redmayne

Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz

Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz

Steven Skybell, Henry Gottfried, Ato Blankson-Wood, Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne, Bebe Neuwirth and Natascia Diaz

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

The Ensemble of "Cabaret"

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Henry Gottfried

Henry Gottfried

Natascia Diaz

Natascia Diaz

ATG Executive Producer Adam Speers

ATG Executive Producer Adam Speers

Signage for "Cabaret"


Videos