Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 07, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first..

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Words From the Wings: Caroline Kane of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Caroline Kane, who is currently appearing in Water For Elephants. Caroline told us all about her backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Ariana Madix Will Return to CHICAGO in August
by Stephi Wild
TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will return in the role as “Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway this August!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards
by Jennifer Broski
The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards were presented at the annual ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at NYU Skirball. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you on the red carpet at the big night. Check out photos here! . (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara Sing 'Wondering' at MISCAST24
by Nicole Rosky
More Miscast? Yes please! Check out an exclusive clip of Tony winner Kelli O'Hara's tribute to Jason Robert Brown- "Wondering" from The Bridges from Madison County at the annual MCC event.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado Will Lead TICK, TICK…BOOM! at The Cape Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
The Cape Playhouse will kick off their 97th summer season in June with the musical tick, tick…Boom! written by Rent’s Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson. Directed by recently-appointed Artistic Director Eric Rosen in his inaugural season, tick tick…Boom! will feature Broadway stars Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Tom Holland Will Open West End ROMEO & JULIET With a Scene on the Theater's Roof
by Stephi Wild
As the Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland, gears up to begin performances this week, rumors are circulating about the details of the production, including one stunt that may or may not happen.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Suzan-Lori Parks, Twyla Tharp, Michael Cerveris & More Set for Little Island 2024 Summer Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Little Island's annual, four-month-long summer season of world premieres, kicking off June 1, will feature a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. See programming! . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Video: Watch the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY Perform Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, the cast of The Great Gatsby visited Good Morning America to perform a medley from the show. Included in the medley was the opening number Roaring On performed by the company, and the duet My Green Light, sung by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada. Watch the performance here! . (more...)

Video: The Cast of SWEENEY TODD Takes Their Final Broadway Bows
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd played its final Broadway performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 5, after 27 previews and 399 regular performances.  Check out a video of the cast taking their final bow!. (more...)

Video: Gary Barlow Reveals FINDING NEVERLAND Will Open in the West End in 2025
by Stephi Wild
Gary Barlow has revealed that Finding Neverland is headed to the West End next year! When asked about when fans can expect the musical in London, Barlow exclusively told Amy Hart, host of P&O Cruises Official Podcast, Hart to Heart, that it's coming in 'summer 2025.'. (more...)

Video: Inside the Sitzprobe For GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL, Starring Raúl Esparza
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released from the sitzprobe for GALILEO:  A ROCK MUSICAL, starring  Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and more! Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's not where you start it's where you finish."

- Seesaw

Vote Sponsor


Videos