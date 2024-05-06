Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman & More to Star in ICEBOY! at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the co-creators of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Urinetown: The Musical", "Iceboy!" tells the absolutely untrue story of a 10,000-year-old Neanderthal (Alex Brightman) who's discovered frozen in the Arctic, brought to New York, and adopted by Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), the biggest Broadway star of 1938. But once thawed, Iceboy becomes an acting sensation whose raw talent attracts the attention of America's greatest playwright, and noted tragedy magnet, Eugene O'Neill (Nick Offerman. It's "All About Eve" if only Eve were a caveman. Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer rounds out the cast as Lambert, Vera's sexually repressed gal-friday, whose loins are as frozen as the tundra from which Iceboy cameth.



Iceboy! features a book by Jay Reiss (...Spelling Bee) and Erin Quinn Purcell (Duet!), with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann (Tony Award, Urinetown, The Sting), music direction by Vadim Feichtner (...Spelling Bee, Falsettos) and is directed by Kathleen Marshall (Tony awards for Anything Goes, Wonderful Town and The Pajama Game).

Joe's Pub presents a concert version of this new musical on May 19 at 6:30 and 8:30. For tickets to Iceboy!, please visit the Joe's Pub website. Cover is $40 with a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person. Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street Astor Place, NYC, 10003.