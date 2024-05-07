Sarah Brightman Announces A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY 2024 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Brightman has announced tour dates for her annual magical celebration of the holiday season! Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world. Brightman will bring ‘A Christmas Symphony’ to 14 new cities, 13 in the western United States and one special show in Mexico for the very first time!

‘A Christmas Symphony’ will begin on Friday, November 29th in Thackerville, OK at the WinStar World Casino & Resort … and conclude in Mexico City, MX on Wednesday, December 18th. Accompanied by her amazing orchestra, choir and special guests, she will be performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits! ‘A Christmas Symphony’ is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

To add a little extra ‘holiday frosting’ to your evening, join Sarah’s VIP “Winter Wonderland” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone … and they also make a memorable and unique Mum’s Day or Holiday gift!

To give YOU, the fans, “first early access” to tickets and these very special ‘Winter Wonderland’ VIP packages, prior to the general on sale, Sarah has created a very special fan presale beginning TODAY:

The fan presale begins Tuesday, May 7th @ 3 PM local time until Thursday, May 9th @ 10 PM local time. Get tickets here.

'A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY' 2024 TOUR DATES:

NOV 29 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort

NOV 30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

DEC 1 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

DEC 3 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

DEC 4 - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

DEC 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

DEC 7 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

DEC 8 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

DEC 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

DEC 11 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts*

DEC 13 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

DEC 14 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

DEC 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

DEC 18 - Mexico City, MX - Arena CDMX

