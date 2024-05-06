Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara Sing 'Wondering' at MISCAST24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More Miscast? Yes please! Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. This year's event was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and honored Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

MCC has announced that the Miscast24 Digital Broadcast will premiere on Monday April 29 at 7pm ET and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024. The digital broadcast is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked and will feature the full gala performance from the April 15 live event, as well as a selection of performances from the #MCCMISCASTME submissions.

Purchase a ticket below to watch the full broadcast and check out an exclusive clip of Tony winner Kelli O'Hara's tribute to Jason Robert Brown- "Wondering" from The Bridges from Madison County.