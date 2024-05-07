Video: James Corden Reveals He'd Like to Return to Broadway Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the red carpet at last night's Met Gala, James Corden revealed that he'd like to return to Broadway in the near future. When asked what's next for him, Corden talked about how he's going back to London to rehearse for The Constituent at The Old Vic. He was then asked when he's returning "here", meaning to New York, to do Broadway again.

"I don't know, maybe next year," he said. "I'd like to!"

Check out the video:

James Corden says he'd "like to" come to Broadway next year. https://t.co/FR0OcMyxBQ pic.twitter.com/CI5k0qUcWk — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2024

James Corden last appeared on Broadwya in One Man, Two Guvnors, which he also starred in at the National Theatre in the West End. For this role he won a Tony Award for Best Actor, New York Critics Circle Award,and Drama Desk Award. Other theatre credits include The History Boys (National Theatre/Broadway).

Television includes: The Late Late Show with James Corden — 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Critics Choice Awards, Two-time host of theTony Awards — Primetime Emmy Award, Two-time host of the Grammy Awards. Television as Co-Writer and Performer: Gavin and Stacey— three BAFTA Awards, four British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards, The Wrong Mans — Royal Television Society Award, Mammals.

Film includes: Into the Woods, Ocean’s 8, The Prom, The History Boys, Twenty Four Seven, All or Nothing.