Little Shop of Horrors comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next month!

A horror musical rock comedy from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is one-of-a-kind. Love-struck florist Seymour stumbles across a new breed of plant, but learns too late the smooth-talking carnivore feeds on blood and plots world domination.

A hit for over 30 years, this macabre romance charms theatre-goers with its devious sense of humor and catchy songs like "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere That's Green."

Performances run July 22 - August 7, 2022. Learn more at https://www.gvtheatre.org/new-events.