Nominations Announced for The 2024 GENE KELLY AWARDS

Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family have announced the nominees for the 33rd Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

"Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County," said Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "The Awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students, but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind-the-scenes. Pittsburgh CLO is honored to lead this 33-year long tradition, celebrating excellence in High School Musical Theater," said Fleischer.

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater were launched in 1991 to recognize and encourage student achievement and to focus the attention of the community and school districts on the importance of musical theater and arts education.

Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this event celebrates the power of the Arts to significantly improve all areas of education! High school theater programs are the real winners as show business veterans and community celebrities help to spread the word about the achievements of high school students and their school's musical theater programs. Over the past 33 years, Gene Kelly Award winners have gone on to careers in film, TV, and on Broadway.

The judging panel, comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers have spent the past three months attending performances at the following 33 Allegheny County High Schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Brentwood High School, Carlynton Junior Senior High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Eden Christian Academy, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Saint Joseph High School, Serra Catholic High School, Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills High School.

On May 3rd, these judges met and reviewed highlights from each high school performance. The scoring was then tabulated by Deloitte LLP. The Nominees for the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards are:

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School - ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School - BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School - BIG FISH

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - TUCK EVERLASTING

Pine-Richland High School - MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best Costume Design



Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School - TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Serra Catholic High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School - TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School - BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School - MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School - ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School - BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School - TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Sewickley Academy - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

West Allegheny High School - BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School - TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School - ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Saint Joseph High School - TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Keystone Oaks High School - ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revival)

McKeesport Area High School - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School - MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Student Orchestra

Hampton High School - TUCK EVERLASTING

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pine-Richland High School - MAMMA MIA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School - ZOMBIE PROM

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Artist

Brady Bandik, Lighting Designer - Thomas Jefferson High School

Bree Boyd, Student Producer - Woodland Hills High School

Kennedy Edwards, Stage Manager - Gateway High School

Sophie Feldhues, Dance Captain - Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Abigail Gindlesperger, Student Director - Elizabeth Forward High School

Bailey Linza, Choreographer - Saint Joseph High School

Best Supporting Actor

Cole Johnston - Vice Principal Douglas Panch, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - North Hills High School

Jack Kelly - Charlito "Chip" Tolentino, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - North Hills High School

Leo Matthews - Jud Fry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! - Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Eamonn McElfresh, Tobias Ragg - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER - Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Jack Miller - Fester Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition) - Quaker Valley High School

Javian Ortega-Rodriguez- Beadle Bamford, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER - Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best Supporting Actress

Sophia Burik - Rona Lisa Peretti, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - North Hills High School

Kelly Campion - Marie (The Fairy Godmother), Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (Broadway Version) - Baldwin High School

Addy Janicki- Matron Mama Morton, CHICAGO: Teen Edition - Westinghouse Arts Academy

Kayleigh Johnson - Mrs. Potts, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Thomas Jefferson High School

Rissa Williams - Beggar Woman, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER - Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Jay Zhu - Delilah Strict, ZOMBIE PROM - Shady Side Academy Senior School

Best Actor

Zachary Burkovich - Shrek, SHREK The Musical - Penn Hills High School

Mateo Carrasco - Gomez Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition) - Carlynton Junior Senior High School

Tyler Guinto-Brody - Edward Bloom, BIG FISH - Elizabeth Forward High School

Severin Harmon - Cosmo Brown, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Sewickley Academy

Max Peluso - Don Lockwood, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Sewickley Academy

Kai Sachon - Sweeney Todd, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER - Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best Actress

Emma Hopf - William Barfee, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - North Hills High School

Hope Johnson - Mrs. Lovett, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER - Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Mariana Mangual - Dorothy Gale, THE WIZARD OF OZ (RSC Version) - Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

Lucy Myers - The Witch, INTO THE WOODS - Avonworth High School

Paulina Sanchez - Roxie Hart, CHICAGO: Teen Edition - Montour High School

Olivia Virgin - Belle, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Thomas Jefferson High School

Best Musical

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School - TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School - INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School - THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Budget Level III

North Hills High School - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Westinghouse Arts Academy - CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School - Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School - WONDERLAND Pilot Production

About Pittsburgh CLO’s Gene Kelly Awards

The nominees for Best Actor and Best Actress will be competing for the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh CLO’s Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City on Monday, June 24. For more information on the Jimmy Awards, please visit www.jimmyawards.com.

In addition to the more than 34 Kelly Awards presented at the event, several cash and university scholarships will be awarded. These scholarships are made possible through generous donations from the CLO Ambassadors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and participating colleges. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on May 25. More information is available at PITTSBURGHCLO.org

