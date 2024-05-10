Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Will Host WICKED MOVIE Behind-The-Scenes Special on NBC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NBC will be airing a brand-new behind-the-scenes special, centered on the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Headlined by stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the film will air on November 25, two days before Part One premieres in theaters.

In celebration of the generation-defining, cinematic event of the year, international superstars Erivo and Grande will lead an all-star cast in a journey through a dazzling new vision of Oz, created for Universal Pictures’ Wicked.

As they unveil some of the most spectacular sets ever created for the film, Erivo and Grande are joined by Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey and more to host this thrilling behind-the-scenes special, sharing their personal memories, intimate video diaries and secrets of the making of Wicked, culminating in the debut of a world-exclusive scene from the film.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Watch the teaser here: