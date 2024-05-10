Barry Bostwick to Reprise Role as Brad Majors in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Kings Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rocky Horror Picture Show will come to life at Kings Theatre on Halloween this year as part of its 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour. Actor Barry Bostwick will reprise his iconic role as ‘Brad Majors’ in this live interactive musical comedy experience.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through the link HERE.

This stop on the tour is one of over 40 stops in cities across the country where the cult classic will be brought back to life as The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen. The show will also feature a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast, and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The 2023-2024 tour began in September 2023 and will end this fall.

“It’s fun, noisy, and rude and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible “shadow casts” from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It's rock and roll!” said Bostwick.

He succinctly captures the movie’s multi-generational appeal: “Three generations of party-goers have passed this film down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!” added Bostwick.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood in 1975, becoming one of the longest-weekly showing movies in the world. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The 2023-2024 National Tour allows fans to experience this cult classic in-person in an extraordinary interactive sensation. The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

About Barry Bostwick

Barry Bostwick is indelibly associated with the role of nerdy hero ‘Brad Majors’ in the midnight movie phenomenon The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975).

Making his stage debut at age 22 in a production of "Take Her, She's Mine," Barry performed in several non-musical roles in such productions as "War and Peace" (1968) and "The Misanthrope (1968). Making his 1969 Broadway debut in "Cock-a-Doodle Dandy", which ran in tandem with "Hamlet" in which he was featured as Osric, it was his portrayal of the swaggering, leather jacket-wearing 50s "bad boy" Danny Zuko in the 1972 Broadway high-school musical smash "Grease" for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Amid all this star-making, Barry was also breaking into films with a minor role in Jennifer on My Mind (1971) and leading parts in the comedy spoofs Road Movie (1973) and The Wrong Damn Film (1975). It all paled after winning the role as Susan Sarandon's boyfriend in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), which featured a delicious Tim Curry camping it up as a transvestite monster-maker.

He created sparks again on Broadway, garnering a second Tony nomination for the comedy revival "They Knew What They Wanted" in 1976. He finally took home the trophy the following year for the musical "The Robber Bridegroom" (1977). The two-part feature “Movie Movie” (1978), which played like an old-style double feature, was a great success, performing alongside esteemed actor George C. Scott. Barry excelled in both features, but especially the musical parody. He fared just as well on the smaller screen in TV movies, playing everything from historical icons (George Washington) to preening matinée idols (John Gilbert), and winning a Golden Globe for his role as a military officer in the epic miniseries “War and Remembrance” (1988).

About The Stander Group

The Stander Group, run by brother and sister Scott and Jackie Stander is a global friendly boutique diversified production and talent agency with over 30 years of experience producing celebrity events, concerts, plays, dance & variety shows, as well as a talent development and representation division with clients currently working around the world.

About Kings Theatre

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York’s premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn’s vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure’s original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at https://www.kingstheatre.com.