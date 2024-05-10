GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune into Good Morning America next week to take part in a celebration of 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

On Thursday, May 16, the ABC morning show will celebrate the milestone of Disney's long history of shows on Broadway, beginning in 1994 with Beauty and the Beast. Since that time, several Disney shows have played the Great White Way including The Lion King, Mary Poppins, and now Aladdin. The program will air 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.

After the main show, stay tuned to see actor Michael James Scott join the celebration during GMA3: What You Need to Know. Scott is currently playing the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway. That news program will air at 1:00 p.m. EDT | 12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway. It opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski