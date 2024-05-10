Photos: The Braata Singers Bring STILL STANDING Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE BRAATA SINGERS mark their 15th Anniversary with STILL STANDING, a jubilant Off-Broadway celebration of Caribbean music and folklore. See photos from the production.

This highly theatrical concert presentation promises to be a fusion of tradition and innovation, featuring a repertoire that showcases both the cherished favorites of The Braata Singers over the past decade and a half, as well as daring new arrangements that breathe fresh life into timeless songs.

THE BRAATA SINGERS: STILL STANDING is presented by Braata Productions at 154 on Christopher (154 Christopher Street between Washington and Greenwich Streets in the West Village.) Performances run through May 19, Monday & Wednesday – Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm. Tickets are available at www.braataproductions.org

In addition to honoring their own milestone anniversary, THE BRAATA SINGERS: STILL STANDING also pays homage to the significant independence milestones being celebrated by the islands of Grenada (50 years), St Lucia (45 years), St Vincent (45 years), and Haiti (220 years) this year. Through the power of music, STILL STANDING will weave together a tapestry of cultural richness and diversity, exploring the rhythms, melodies, and stories that have shaped these nations and their people. STILL STANDING will take audiences on a journey through the heart and soul of parts of the Caribbean. Through stirring harmonies and powerful vocals, the Braata Singers will bring to life the spirit of resilience, pride, and joy that characterizes these island nations. Join us as we raise our voices in celebration of 15 years of musical excellence and the enduring spirit of independence that unites us all.

The program includes a medley of songs by Jamaican reggae legend Jimmy Cliff Medley, the Haitian folk song Yellow Bird, Love Is A Funny Likkle Ting, The Impossible Dream from Broadway’s The Man of La Mancha, the inspirational He Reigns Forever and a Bob Marley medley featuring One Love, among others.

Photo Credit: Ryan Krukowski

Daysha J Williams

Colette Ambo, Ladawn Taylor, Kim Pommel & Daysha J Williams

Daysha J Williams, Adam Boggs McDonald, Panit Chantranuluck, Colette Ambo, Roots Fender & Andrew Clarke

Adam Boggs McDonald, Andrew Clarke, Colette Ambo & Panit Chantranuluck

Stephanie Dorcely, Daysha J Williams, Kim Pommel, Andrew Clarke, Colette Ambo, Panit Chantranuluck, Ladawn Taylor, Roots Fender & Adam Boggs McDonald

Ladawn Taylor & Adam Boggs McDonald

