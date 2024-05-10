Video: Ben Gets Bubble Wrapped Up with Choreo from THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben is back with a new season of Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben breaks down Lorin Latarro's choreography for Broadway's The Heart of Rock and Roll with the help of dance captains Leah Read and Michael Olaribigbe. Can you keep up?