Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe Will Lead Political Play, N/A

Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe will star as “N” and “A”, respectively in the world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. N/A will begin previews on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 ahead of an opening on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center.

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a whip smart battle of wills-- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, this riveting two-hander illuminates the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

The creative team for N/A includes: Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sunny Kil (Sound Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.

Tickets can be purchased through www.NAThePlay.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Bob Boyett, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold, M/B/P Productions and Broadway Breakfast Club.

While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.

BIOS

HOLLAND TAYLOR (N). Holland Taylor is an Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actress and playwright who has been a regular fixture of stage and screen for over five decades. She currently appears in the hit AppleTV+ series “The Morning Show” and was recently seen in a recurring role in Showtime’s “Billions”. Holland won an Emmy® Award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1999 for her groundbreaking performance as ‘Judge Roberta Kittleson’ on ABC’s legal drama “The Practice”. She has received a grand total of eight Emmy® nominations including another for “The Practice”, one for her guest appearance on the comedy series, “The Lot”, and an incredible four nods for her inspired work on CBS’s #1 sitcom, “Two and A Half Men”. Her most recent nomination was for Ryan Murphy’s global hit, “Hollywood”. Her countless television credits also include the classic comedy “Bosom Buddies” starring Tom Hanks, the landmark series “The L Word”, NBC’s sitcom “The Naked Truth”, and recently David E. Kelley’s “Mr. Mercedes”, based on a series of novels by Stephen King. She also starred in two auspicious Norman Lear projects: “The Powers That Be”; and “Guess Who Died”. In 2021 she starred in Netflix’s “The Chair”, opposite Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass. On the feature side, Holland can be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the latest installment in the cult classic film series, in which she stars as ‘The Great Leader’. That same year, she co-starred in Netflix’s hugely popular To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Her memorable film roles include Legally Blonde, Peter Weir’s The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey, One Fine Day with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, George Of TheJungle, Baby Mama starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the classics Romancing The Stone and Jewel Of The Nile, To Die For starring Nicole Kidman, Next Stop Wonderland, Happy Accidents, Spy Kids 2 & 3, Keeping The Faith, Gloria Bell, and Jay Roach’s Bombshell. In June 2020, PBS’s Great Performances aired a filmed version of Holland’s unforgettable one-woman play, Ann, based on the late Texas Governor Ann Richards, which Holland wrote and starred in on tour and on Broadway, receiving a 2013 Tony® Award nomination for ‘Leading Actress in a Play’. For Ann’s Broadway engagement at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, Holland also received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and the Outer Circle Critics Award for Best Solo Performance. A stage veteran, Holland last appeared on Broadway in 2016 opposite Nathan Lane in the Tony®-nominated revival of The Front Page. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 in the play The Devils with Anne Bancroft and holds the distinction of appearing in the historic Broadway flop, Moose Murders-- having taken over for Eve Aarden during previews a mere week before opening (and closing). Her New York stage performances also include David Lindsay Abaire’s dark comedy Ripcord at Manhattan Theatre Club; ‘Bess’ in Breakfast with Les and Bess; and the original productions of Butley, and A.R. Gurney’s The Cocktail Hour. In Los Angeles, she has performed in Kindertransport, and Yasmina Reza’s The Unexpected Man at the Geffen. Holland was a dedicated student of Stella Adler and has given talks about the work and cultural contribution of this great teacher.

ANA VILLAFAÑE (A) will be seen later this year as the title role in the feature film, Castro’s Daughter. She recently starred as ‘Ava Gardner’ in Sinatra the Musical in the UK. Broadway: Best known for her debut originating the role of ‘Gloria Estefan’ in the global hit musical On Your Feet! (Theatre World Award, Drama League Award Nomination, Outer Critics Circle Nomination). In 2021, Villafañe returned to re-open Broadway after the pandemic as the iconic ‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago. Off-Broadway: ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Kennedy Center’s 2018 production of In the Heights by Lin Manuel Miranda. Earned her second Drama League Award in 2019 for MCC’s critically acclaimed Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties. TV credits: “New Amsterdam”, “Younger” (Paramount+), NBC’s “Sunnyside”. Film: Max Steel (Mattel). Named one of the New York Times’ “30 under 30” and honored by NHMC for trailblazing Latin representation in entertainment. @anavillafaneofficial. Ana is represented by IAG and Untitled.

MARIO CORREA (Playwright) came to the United States from Chile at age six. Raised outside Washington, D.C., he worked in and around politics – including for years as a Congressional aide-- before becoming a playwright. Mario’s plays have been produced to acclaim in New York and regionally. They include The New York Times’ “Critics’ Pick” TAIL! SPIN!, directed by Tony nominee Dan Knechtges and starring Tony nominee Rachel Dratch. TAIL! SPIN! was nominated for Best Unique Theatrical Experience by the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, and its New York International Fringe Festival debut was nominated for Outstanding New York Theater: Off-Off Broadway by the GLAAD Media Awards. Other plays include Commander (Runner Up, National Latino Playwriting Award); Santa for President (commissioned by National Public Radio and broadcast Christmas Day on All Things Considered); Henry (nominee, Outstanding Original Short Script, New York Innovative Theater Awards); and This is What I Know (EST/Memberfest). Mario is a frequent contributor to The 24-Hour Plays, where his work has been performed by HughDancy, Reed Birney, Juliana Canfield, Tim Day and many others. He is a member of The 24-Hour Plays Board of Directors. Mario is also an accomplished screenwriter. Credits include the acclaimed motion picture Dark Waters, directed by Todd Haynes and starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. For the screenplay, Mario and Matthew Michael Carnahan were nominated for the prestigious USC Scripter Award, a Humanitas Prize, a Satellite Award, and other industry honors. Mario’s screenplay, Let Her Speak, the #2 script on the 2017 Black List, is in development by Escape Artists and Smokehouse Films, with Laura Dern attached in the lead role. He has also developed television projects at HBO and Apple.

DIANE PAULUS (Director; she/her) is the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. At A.R.T. she has directed productions of Becoming a Man, 1776, WILD: A Musical Becoming, Gloria: A Life, Jagged Little Pill, ExtraOrdinary, The White Card, In the Body of the World, Waitress, Crossing, Finding Neverland, Witness Uganda, Pippin, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Prometheus Bound, Death and the Powers: The Robots’ Opera, Crossing, Best of Both Worlds, The Donkey Show. She will direct Romeo and Juliet in fall 2024 and is currently developing Dive (previously known as Shimcheong: A Folktale) with Julia Riew and Diana Son. Broadway credits include 1776; Jagged Little Pill; Waitress; Pippin (Tony Awards for Best Revival and Best Director); Finding Neverland; The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Tony Award for Best Revival, NAACP Award for Best Direction); and HAIR (Tony Award for Best Revival). Her West End credits include Waitress and HAIR. Her off-Broadway credits include Gloria: A Life at the Daryl Roth Theatre; In the Body of the World (Drama League nomination) at Manhattan Theatre Club; and Invisible Thread at Second Stage. Other work includes Cirque du Soleil’s Amaluna and Invisible Thread at Second Stage. As an opera director her credits include Carmen at the 2024 Glyndenbourne Festival, The Magic Flute, the complete Monteverdi cycle, the trio of Mozart-Da Ponte operas, and Olga Neuwirth’s Lost Highway. She will direct the world premiere of The Monkey King by Huang Ro and David Henry Hwang at the San Francisco Opera in 2025.

She is Professor of the Practice of Theater in Harvard University’s English Department and Department of Theater, Dance & Media. She was selected for Boston Magazine’s 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2018 lists of Boston’s most influential people, the 2014 Time 100, Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and as one of Variety’s “Trailblazing Women in Entertainment for 2014.”