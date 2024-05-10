Jodi Benson To Star In GYPSY Alongside Daughter, Delaney Benson, at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jodi Benson, best known as the voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, will be starring as Mama Rose, in OFC's musical, Gypsy.

Gypsy is the groundbreaking 1959 musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents. Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is based on memoirs of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, while the show focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name is synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother."

Jodi will star alongside her daughter, Delaney Benson, as Rose's daughter, Louise.

Performances run January 30-February 16, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center (3450 Winton Place, Rochester NY 14623) as part of OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series. The series features professional six musical productions starring actors from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country.

"The success of last year's season was a resounding message that OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series has filled a need in our community and beyond," shared OFC executive director, Eric Vaughn Johnson.

"Last season when we brought Garrett Clayton (Disney's Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray LIVE) in as a headliner, our audiences raved about the uniqueness of OFC bringing national artists into our area to lead high caliber productions. We are fortunate to share Jodi Benson's incredible talent with Rochester, and there is much more to come!"

OFC's extremely popular Season Subscription package returns for the 2024-2025 season for those attending the full six show series, including a 25% discount on the series purchased by May 31, 2024, and 15% discount afterwards.

Season Subscriptions will receive a wide range of benefits valid through the end of the season including: an ongoing 10% discount at OFC's restaurant, The Old Farm Café, on all meals and beverages; receive $2.00 off all wine and beer at the bar throughout the evening at each Broadway in Brighton season show from September 2024 through May 2025, including beer, wine, and champagne, or alternatively may opt for complimentary coffee and bottles of water; and an ongoing 10% discount on show merchandise at all performances.

Season Subscriptions can currently be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC's box office at 585-667-0954, and in person during all public hours at The Old Farm Café. Subscriptions are now available for purchase; single tickets for Gypsy will go on sale June 1, 2024.