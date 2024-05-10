Video: Lea DeLaria Is Making Mother's Day Gay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on Broadway World! On Sunday, May 12 and June 2 (1pm), 54 Below will welcome Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria for a brand new brunch show and she is here to tell us all about it!

This Mother’s Day, Lea DeLaria has put together a special show to celebrate Mom. She, along with special guest Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda the Musical, Pass Over, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical), will perform duets of original tunes and songs from her repertoire, including Bowie, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards. Come on, it's Mother’s Day so take your mom to see the biggest mother of them all.

The second iteration of this show celebrates Pride Month! Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Alexis Michelle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet.

Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America and is an accomplished jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black" (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. TV credits include "East New York," "The Blacklist," "Physical," "Reprisal," "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts," "Shameless," and "Broad City." Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky HorrorShow (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!