Review: PARLAK FIKIRLER (BRIGHT IDEAS) at SES 1885

"Bright Ideas" - A Disturbing Reflection on Parental Ambition

Eric Coble's "Parlak Fikirler" is a harrowing dark comedy that adeptly mirrors the extremities of parental ambition through the prism of preschool enrollment.

Directed and adapted by the promising young Buket Gülbeyaz, the play has quickly captured attention with its sharp satire and powerful performances since its recent debut at Ses-1885.

Central to the narrative are Gülderen and Coşkun Biricik, compellingly played by Ceren Taşci and Ünal Yeter. Their life's mission becomes singularly focused on securing a spot for their son, Cevahir, at the elite Bright Ideas Development Academy. This obsession sends them spiraling into a vortex of ethical dilemmas and morally questionable actions, facing their biggest hurdle in Gülderen’s seemingly innocuous coworker, Deniz.

Drawing inspiration from Shakespeare's "Macbeth," Coble transposes the tragic elements of ambition and power into the modern-day frenzy surrounding elite educational institutions. Unlike Macbeth's lust for power, the Biriciks’ descent into darkness is driven by a different kind of greed—securing the best possible start for their child in a cutthroat world.

The production excels in its staging and technical aspects. Ahsen Nur Yaman’s set and costume designs brilliantly capture the play's unsettling tone, while Osman Aktan's lighting casts long, ominous shadows that complement the narrative’s growing tension. The sound landscape crafted by Oğuz Kont and Metin Küçükyılmaz envelops the audience in a palpably eerie atmosphere, underscoring the play’s dramatic arcs.

The supporting cast, including performances by Dila Yağcı, Kiraz Tosun, and Uğur Baran, adds depth to the exploration of societal pressures and parental desperation. Each character is distinctly portrayed, enhancing the central themes with their unique perspectives and interactions.

"Parlak Fikirler" not only critiques the extreme measures some parents take in the name of opportunity but also reflects on the societal constructs that valorize such extremes. It's a poignant reminder of the absurdities that can prevail when societal expectations clash with individual morals.

The play is a must-watch for its bold narrative and the questions it raises about ambition, ethics, and the lengths to which one might go for their child’s perceived success. After watching "Parlak Fikirler", audiences may find themselves contemplating the real costs of 'success' in a society that increasingly blurs the lines between right and wrong. This production continues to challenge viewers at multiple stages, leaving them with a lingering reflection on the modern-day dilemmas of parenting and prestige.

