Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer to Bring LADY OF THE LAKE: THE FAREWELL TOUR to Joe's Pub

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will bring LADY OF THE LAKE: THE FAREWELL TOUR to Joe's Pub!

The new comedy pop-up show will be presented on June 5th at 7 and 9:30.

About Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer most recently starred as the Lady of the Lake in the Broadway revival of Spamalot. Additional Broadway credits include Beetlejuice, Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray.

Her Off-Broadway credits include The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League and Astaire award nominations), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel Nomination), Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Memory Show, Nobody Loves You, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination) and others.

She has apeared on telelvsion in "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "VINYL," "Law and Order SVU". Solo shows: Burn It To The Ground and Beautiful Disaster.