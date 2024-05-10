Photos: Inside An Evening With Jason Robert Brown at 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92NY Lyrics & Lyricists presented An Evening with Jason Robert Brown last night. Although it would take many evenings to appreciate the totality and brilliance of the triple Tony Award winner’s body of work, Mr. Brown together with an exceptional band of musicians and guest artists Mykal Kilgore and Heidi Blickenstaff thrilled an overflow audience in it’s Kaufman Concert Hall during the 2 hour show. In contrast to many great composer/lyricists who have minimal performance capabilities, JRB is an exciting personality on stage both vocally and conversationally, and his fearless technique on the piano is reminiscent of George Gershwin or Marvin Hamlisch when playing their own works.

Brown, whose The Connector just finished an Off-Broadway run, is renowned for his songs and scores for Broadway’s Parade (recently in a hit revival), The Bridges of Madison County, Mr. Saturday Night, The Last Five Years, and other acclaimed and influential musicals over the past 30 years. His songs including “Stars and the Moon,” “Someone to Fall Back On,” and “All Things in Time,” have become American Songbook classics, performed and recorded by artists from Audra McDonald to Ariana Grande. Brown joins the 92NY for an evening performing these and more himself, all in the engaging style that has made him a sensation in NYC clubs. And he illuminates his songs with the kind of stories that are at the heart of Lyrics & Lyricists – the ones no one can tell like their creator. It’s an evening with one of musical theater’s leading talents.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

