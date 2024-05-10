Video: Luis A. Miranda Jr. Brought Puerto Rican Family to Tony Awards for Lin-Manuel Miranda

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Luis A. Miranda Jr. stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday to discuss his new book, Relentless.

In the interview, Miranda talked about his family's experience of attending the Tony Awards in 2008, when his son, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was nominated for several awards for his musical In the Heights.

"It gets nominated many times and my family wants to come from Puerto Rico. This is an industry we don't know, and all of a sudden we [have] 15 [people]," the political strategist said.

"We got 4 tickets. I pushed for one more for my daughter. And then I researched who funds this event. I realized I knew people at IBM and they were a big sponsor...so I got 15 tickets!"

He went on to explain how he helped prepare them for the huge event.

"We had to practice because we could be pretty loud. I taught all of my family: 'Listen, if Lin-Manuel doesn't win, you can't [make a face...] And then if he wins, you have to be graceful."

"For us, it was cool because....when Lin-Manuel was a kid, we always watched [the Tonys] and my wife told him 'One day, you will be there,' Miranda recalled.

Watch the full interview!