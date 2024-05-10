STEREOPHONIC Original Cast Album Available to Stream Now; Listen to Exclusive Tracks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a record-breaking 13 Tony Award nominations, Sony Masterworks Broadway, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills have released the digital version of the Stereophonic (Original Cast Recording).

Produced by Playwrights Horizons, the album includes the singles, “Masquerade” and “Brightv1,” plus exclusive, brand-new songs not performed in full on stage and only available on the cast album. The Tony-nominated score is written by Academy Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. The CD arrives June 14 and is available for preorder now.

To celebrate being the most Tony-nominated play ever, the cast of Stereophonic performed “Masquerade” this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

TRACKLIST:

Seven Roads Bright v1 Masquerade Bright (Fast) Drive Champagne East of Eden Domino "It's made of teak" In Your Arms BVs Exorcist II Campfire Masquerade Bright (Take 22)

Listen to the album now!

About Stereophonic

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin. The show dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. With an official opening night on Friday, April 19, Stereophonic is now in performances through August 19 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th Street).

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA. Production stage manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht and Andie Burns serves as assistant stage manager.

Stereophonic is produced on Broadway by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.