Video: Eddie Redmayne Wants to Deliver a 'CABARET for the Now'

14 years ago, Eddie Redmayne won his first Tony Award for his stellar performance in Red, which also marked his Broadway debut. Now he is is back, not only with a nomination for his performance in Cabaret, but as a producer on the 9-time Tony-nominated revival.

"What we're trying to do is tell Cabaret for the now," he told Richard Ridge. "There's a sort of urgency to it. I've seen so many beautiful productions of Cabaret and I hope ours is a new investigation into it."

Watch as Eddie chats more about meeting John Kander, why this show means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.